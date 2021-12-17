First Warning Forecast: A warm end to the week, Showers this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking showers this weekend… Expect a very warm morning for December with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Temperatures will climb to near 70 this afternoon, about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see a mix of clouds today with isolated showers possible.

A cold front will bring in rain and a major temperature change this weekend. Highs will warm to the low 70s on Saturday. We will start Sunday with temperatures in the 50s and 60s but cool to the upper 40s by the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with a few showers possible during the day. Rain chances will go up Saturday night and continue for Sunday morning. Showers should move out by midday on Sunday with clearing skies in the afternoon. It will be windy this weekend, SW at 10 to 15 on Saturday and north at 10 to 20+ on Sunday.

The cool air will continue next week with highs in the 40s and 50s. Monday looks sunny, but clouds and rain will return Tuesday and Wednesday.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Spotty Showers. Highs near 70. Winds: SW/N 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Spotty Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW 10-15

