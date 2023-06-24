First Warning Forecast: A warm & humid weekend, Severe storm threat Monday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A summer-like weekend with heat, humidity, and afternoon scattered storms. More heat and humidity, plus a severe storm threat Monday.

A scattered shower or storm is possible this evening, but rain chances will fizzle out tonight with partly cloudy skies. Lows will drop to the low 70s overnight and it will still be muggy.

Another warm day with highs in the upper 80s on Sunday. It will feel more like the mid 90s tomorrow afternoon with the humidity. Expect sunshine in the morning with clouds building in for the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will “pop-up” shortly after Noon and fizzle out by the early evening.

Even more heat and humidity on Monday. Highs will climb to the low 90s with an afternoon heat index near 100. Expect partly cloudy skies with showers and storms building in during the afternoon to evening. Strong to severe storms are possible, including a risk for localized flooding.

Scattered showers and storms will linger for Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front moves through the region. Highs will drop to the mid 80s and the humidity will start to fall. Expect more sunshine and lower rain chances later in the week.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Afternoon Showers/Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Bret falls apart over the Caribbean Sea

Tropical Storm Cindy is moving quickly NW over the central tropical Atlantic. On the forecast track, Cindy should pass well to the northeast of the northernmost Leeward Islands. Weakening is forecast over the next several days, and Cindy could degenerate into a trough of low pressure by the middle portion of this week.

