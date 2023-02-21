First Warning Forecast: A warm workweek, Showers this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A very warm week with highs in the 60s, 70s, and 80s. Much cooler this weekend with a bigger rain chance.

We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds today with partly cloudy skies this morning to mostly sunny skies by midday. Highs will warm to the low 70s, abut 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. Winds will pick up today, mainly west at 10 to 15 with gusts to 25 mph.

Highs will drop back to the 60s on Wednesday with a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs reaching the low 80s, 25 degrees above normal and potentially record setting. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds on Thursday, but it will be windy (SW 10-20 G30).

Highs will return to the 60s on Friday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. It will still be windy (NW 10-20 G25).

Colder air will return this weekend with showers building in. Highs will drop to the 40s on Saturday and the 50s on Sunday. Showers are likely Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning.

Today: A Few Clouds, Windy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW/W 10-15G25

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: W/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: E/SE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Juniper, Elm, Alder)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

