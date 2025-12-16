First Warning Forecast: A warming trend through midweek

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Taking the first step of a warming trend today. Warming back to the 50s and 60s to end the week. Rain returns Thursday to Friday.

Cold again this morning with temperatures in the 20s, but not as windy as yesterday. Highs will reach the mid 40s today, 10 to 15 degrees warmer than yesterday. Expect sunny skies with lighter winds.

We will warm to the mid 50s on Wednesday with building clouds. Highs will climb to near 60 on Thursday. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible during the day.

Rain chances will increase Thursday night to Friday morning as a cold front moves through. Showers should clear out early Friday morning with clearing skies by midday. Temperatures will fall from the 50s to the 40s and it will be windy.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows near 30. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Building Clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: SW 10-15

