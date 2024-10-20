First Warning Forecast: Above normal temperatures return this week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

We have another fantastic day on tap. High temperatures will be warming to the low 70s Sunday, with plenty of sunshine.

The mild weather lasts all week long. Temperatures will be warming up. By the middle of the week, many locations are forecast to reach the mid and upper 70s.

Another cold front will sweep through the region Thursday bringing a slight uptick in rain chances. We're stuck in a mainly dry stretch of weather overall with above normal temperatures through the middle of the week and below normal temperatures returning as we head into the upcoming weekend.

Tropical Update

10/19/24, 8 pm

Nadine is now a tropical depression and it will continue weakening as it moves over land.

Hurricane Oscar is expected to remain at category 1 hurricane strength for the next day or so. It will then weaken into a tropical storm sometime next week. It is not expected to impact us here at home.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar