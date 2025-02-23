First Warning Forecast: Above normal temps return this week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening will be out last night with overnight lows at or below freezing for a while. Some slick spots will be possible for your morning commute tomorrow but a general thawing trend will extend through the week ahead.

High temperatures Monday afternoon reach the mid 50s putting us back closer to normal. Plenty of sunshine will be prevalent throughout the day.

The mild and dry conditions continue for the first half of the week with temperatures reaching the 60s by Tuesday. Rain chances return Thursday evening with lingering showers early Friday morning. Milder conditions return for the upcoming weekend.

