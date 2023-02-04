First Warning Forecast: After the chill a big warmup on the way!

The deep freeze that settled over the area to start the weekend will give way to a warming trend that will quickly build into next week. Temperatures Saturday struggled to get above freezing in many spots, but overnight through Sunday morning will start to usher in a wind shift from the south as that cold ridge of High pressure continues to move to our east.

That means the worst of the cold is behind us, at least this go around. We'll also see increasing cloudiness later tonight which will help cap our drop in temperatures as well. Look for lows only a few degrees below Saturday's afternoon highs, generally bottoming out in the upper 20s to around 30. With light south winds and increasing dew points, we could also see some fog early Sunday morning.

For your Sunday, an area of Low pressure will be developing along a coastal trough, and southeastern Virginia and eastern NC will see a quick increase in cloudiness with some light rain developing mid-afternoon, and then highest rain chances Sunday evening through around 1am Monday. Temperatures will be much milder.

As that Low moves farther offshore Monday, our winds will turn back from the north and northwest, capping our high temperatures around seasonable norms, in the lower 50s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will then stage an impressive bounce higher beginning Tuesday, culminating in the warmest days Wednesday through Friday with highs in the 60s!

Our weather next week will stay dry with some sunshine until later in the week, with increasing rain chances from late Thursday into Friday and early Saturday. We'll also start to return to cooler temperatures after Friday.

