First Warning Forecast: Afternoon storms, Heat index near 100

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A stretch of typical July-like weather continues with heat, humidity, and scattered storms.

Highs will climb to near 90 today with an afternoon heat index near 100. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms developing in the afternoon. Some storms could be strong with a risk for localized flooding.

Highs return to the upper 80s tomorrow with a heat index near 100. We will once again see partly cloudy skies with showers and storms developing in the afternoon.

More heat and humidity for the second half of the week. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s with a heat index near 105. Expect a mix of sun & clouds with a “pop up” shower or storm possible.

Today: Afternoon Storms. Highs near 90. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Afternoon Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Watching a trough of low pressure located offshore of northern Florida. This system is forecast to move west across Florida during the next day or so, and into the northeastern Gulf by late Tuesday. Environmental conditions appear favorable enough to support some gradual development of this system while it moves across the northern Gulf during the middle to latter part of this week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (30%)

