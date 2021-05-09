First Warning Forecast:

AM Clouds, PM Sunshine and near 80 for Mother's Day...

After a cloudy start to our Mother's Day, skies will become mostly sunny during the afternoon. Highs will be warmer and in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, near normal for the time of year. It'll be a tad breezy with winds picking up during the afternoon out of the south between 15 and 20 mph, with higher gusts possible.

Tonight will be quiet and warm with increasing clouds and lows in the mid and upper 60s.

It'll be a soggy start to the work week. We'll start our Monday with mostly cloudy skies as rain and storms track towards the area. Highs will be even warmer and in the low 80s. Rain and storm chances will be highest between Noon and 6pm. Strong to severe storms will be possible with damaging winds and hail our biggest threats.

Tuesday will be drier and noticeably cooler with highs in the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.