First Warning Forecast: AM Clouds, PM Sunshine, warmer & breezy today near 60

First Warning Forecast:

AM Clouds, PM Sunshine... A warm front is lifting north through the area this morning. Winds have shifted to the southwest and will increase this morning between 5 and 15 mph with gusts to 20. Not as cold this morning, with most areas waking up in the upper 30s to low 40s. We'll start our day mostly cloudy but skies will gradually clear, becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon. Highs today will be near 60, about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Tonight, another warm front will lift north through the area. A few raindrops will be possible but not enough to damper Santa's arrival. Temperatures overnight will be in the mid 40s.

The warmest day of the weekend will be Christmas Day! Highs will soar to the mid 60s, which is 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. We'll have another round of morning clouds with decreasing clouds late-day and there is only a 20% chance of rain, mostly for the Eastern Shore. It'll be another breezy day with southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 25.

Temperatures will still be mild on Sunday for the end of December. Highs will warm to the low 60s under mostly sunny skies.

The warm stretch will carry into Monday and Tuesday. Expect highs near 60 Monday and mid 60s Tuesday. As rain chances increase, Wednesday and Thursday are looking even warmer, with highs near 70.