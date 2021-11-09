Watch
First Warning Forecast: AM Clouds, PM Sunshine Wednesday and showers later this week

Posted at 2:54 PM, Nov 09, 2021
First Warning Forecast:
Tonight, will feature increasing clouds with lows in upper 40s. Despite the increase of clouds, no rain is expected.

We'll start our Wednesday with clouds but will return to sunshine by the afternoon. Expect highs near 70 tomorrow, Thursday, and Friday. Clouds will build in on Thursday, but rain chances will stay low until the overnight hours.

A cold front will bring in our next round of rain on Friday. Cooler air will move in behind the front and highs will drop to the low 60s on Saturday and the mid 50s on Sunday.

