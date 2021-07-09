First Warning Forecast: AM sunshine, more showers/storms Friday afternoon & evening

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:

Rain from Elsa has ended and the 30+ mph wind gusts will subside through mid-morning. Skies will be mostly sunny to start along with very comfy temps in the 70s. Even after a comfy start, it will get hot very quickly this afternoon, thanks to our lighter winds coming from the southwest. Highs will be in the low-90s, but heat index values will be in the upper 90s. By mid-afternoon, a weak cold front will move in across the region from northwest to southeast. This will lead to showers and storms to close out our Friday evening. Best storm chance is between 5 and 11 pm.

Our pick of the weekend will be Saturday. It'll be less humid and more comfortable than our Friday with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s. Due to the lower humidity, heat index values will also be in the upper 80s. Saturday's rain chance is 20%.

Sunday will be hotter and more humid and feature a slightly higher chance of rain. Highs will soar to near 90 with heat index values back in the upper 90s. Rain chance Sunday is 30%.

We'll really crank up the heat Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 90s and heat index values will be in the triple digits. Low end rain chances continue through early next week. (20-30% chance).