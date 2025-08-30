First Warning Forecast: An excellent Labor Day weekend forecast!

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Today will be a pleasant start to Labor Day weekend, with partly cloudy skies this morning turning to mostly sunny skies later in the day. Highs will be comfortably cool in the mid to upper 70s, with light winds expected out of the NE at 5-10 mph. There is a 10% chance of a stray shower or storm, but mainly dry conditions are expected. Dew points will be in the upper 50s, making for a nice day with low humidity. Surf height will be around 2 feet, with a moderate risk of rip currents expected. Overnight temperatures fall into the 50s and 60s along the coast.

Tomorrow will be similar to Saturday, with partly cloudy skies expected along with a 10% chance of a stray shower. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s, along with slightly stronger winds out of the ENE at 10-15 mph. Dew points will remain in the upper 50s, keeping comfortable conditions in place. Almost ideal conditions are expected for the Virginia Beach 10 miler! Labor Day will be mainly sunny with completely dry conditions expected thanks to a strong area of high pressure in place. Highs will be in the mid 70s, with winds out of the NE at 10-15 mph.

Tuesday and Wednesday look like they'll remain mostly dry, with cooler than normal high temperatures continuing. Later next week rain looks to return after the dry stretch, with widespread showers and thunderstorms expected Thursday into Friday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

A tropical wave moving off the coast of West Africa has a 30% chance of tropical formation over the next 7 days. Its pretty quiet in the tropics for now, we'll keep you updated if anything changes.

