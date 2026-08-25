First Warning Forecast: Another beautiful day, storms return late week

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

This morning temperatures will start off in the 60s and 70s along with clear skies. We'll see high temperatures in the low to mid 80s this afternoon with low levels of humidity and mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light out of the N at 5-10 mph. Overnight clear skies are expected along with lows in the 60s, with upper 50s possible well inland.

Tomorrow will be another pleasant day, with mostly sunny skies expected along with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We'll see another day with low humidity levels and winds out of the SE at 5-15 mph. Dry conditions are expected again, with just a 10% chance of a stray shower.

On Thursday, humid conditions will return along with the chance of some scattered storms. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s with winds out of the SE at 10-15 mph. Scattered storms will fade overnight, with lows only dropping into the 70s. On Friday, more widespread showers and storms are expected as a front moves through, with a 60% chance of rain expected. Highs will reach the upper 80s with humid conditions as well.

On Saturday, a few lingering storms are possible, with drier conditions emerging later in the day. Sunday and Monday look mainly dry with high temperatures reaching the low 90s by Monday.

TROPICS:

An area of interest east of Bermuda is quickly moving north and could be named over the next couple of days but poses no threat to land. The area west of Africa moving through the Main Development Region of the Atlantic over the next few days now has a 70% chance of development. This area will be monitored closely over the next week, but current modeling indicates it may struggle to make it close to Central and North America where more wind shear will be present. Stay tuned for updates!

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