First Warning Forecast: Another chilly morning Saturday, temps in the 30s & 40s!

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast:

Tonight, will be another chilly night. Skies will be clear as temperatures plummet to the low to mid 40s, with isolated upper 30s expected again.

The weekend looks nice and will not be a washout. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 60s. We will start with sunshine on Saturday, but clouds will build in by midday. Scattered showers are possible Saturday night but most of the day will be dry. Expect a mix of clouds on Sunday with a few spotty showers possible.

The chance of showers will continue into our Monday. Drier weather sets up Tuesday with rain chances returning Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 60s Monday but climb to the low 70s for both Tuesday and Wednesday.