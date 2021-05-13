Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast:

Another chilly night tonight and tracking a few showers Friday....

Tonight, will be another chilly night. Skies will be mainly clear, and winds will be light allowing temperatures to fall to the low 40s by sunrise Friday.

A weak system will move in Friday afternoon. After a sunny start, clouds will increase, and a few showers will be possible. The greatest chance of rain will be between 3 and 6 pm. It'll be a little warmer Friday, with highs in the low 70s, but this will still be several degrees below normal for this time of year.

This weekend looks nice! We will see mostly sunny skies on Saturday and partly cloudy skies on Sunday. Highs will remain in the low to mid 70s. Rain is set to return early next week.