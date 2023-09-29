First Warning Forecast: Another cloudy, cool, and breezy day, Clearing this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another day of clouds, showers, and strong N/NE winds. Highs in the low to mid 70s for the weekend. Sunshine returns this weekend and stays early next week.

Another gloomy day with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. Highs will reach the low 70s today. Strong NNE winds will continue, triggering some tidal flooding during our high tides this morning and tonight.

WTKR News 3

More of the same for Saturday but improving for Sunday. Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and highs in the low 70s on Saturday. Warming to the mid 70s with clearing skies on Sunday.

Highs will warm to the upper 70s next week with lots of sunshine for the first half of the week.

WTKR News 3

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: N 10-15G20

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: N 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: N 10-15G20

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Sagebrush)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Philippe continues to drift west over the central Atlantic, moving closer to the northern Leeward Islands. Little change in strength is forecast during the next few days.

Tropical Storm Rina moving over the central tropical Atlantic. A general movement to the NW is expected over the next few days but no significant change in strength is expected during the next few days.

WTKR News 3

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

