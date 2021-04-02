Chief Meteorologist Patrick's First Warning Forecast:

Another cold night tonight, then back to the 70s by Easter...

Clearing skies will set the stage for another bitterly cold night tonight. It'll still be breezy as temperatures plummet to the low 30s. Wind chills could be as cold as the teens and 20s. A Freeze Warning has been issued again for most of our locations except for the immediate coast.

This weekend will be sunny and warmer. Temperatures will start near freezing Saturday morning. We will warm to the mid 50s Saturday afternoon and climb to near 70 Sunday. Expect mostly sunny skies both day with lighter winds.

Sunshine will continue for early next week with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Rain will return for the second half of the week.