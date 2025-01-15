First Warning Forecast: Another cold start with wind chills in the teens and 20s

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

High temperatures this afternoon will only top out in the middle 30s. The breezy conditions will continue through the early part of the afternoon causing our high temperatures to feel more like the 20s.

Sunny, mainly dry and cool conditions will prevail for the rest of the work week. This weekend temperatures briefly moderate back to normal in the low 50s. A strong cold front will be bringing the chance for scattered showers both weekend days.

Behind the cold front, we are tracking the coldest air we've seen all winter long so far. High temperatures next week will only be in the 20s with a few snowflakes possible early next week.

