First Warning Forecast: Another cool and windy day, Tracking showers for Friday

Posted at 5:18 AM, Mar 08, 2023
Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
A cooler and windy midweek. Tracking rain to end the work week. Highs in the 50s through the weekend.

Grab an extra layer this morning! Temperatures are starting in the 30s, but it feels more like the 20s with a north wind at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 50s.

Winds will back down on Thursday, but it will still be cool with highs in the low 50s. Look for some extra clouds Thursday morning then sunshine by the afternoon.

Our next chance for rain is set to move in on Friday. Showers will build in starting Friday afternoon and move out overnight. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs near 50 and light winds.

Highs will remain in the low 50s this weekend with partly cloudy skies. It will be windy on Saturday (NW 15-25 G35), but winds will relax for Sunday. Any leftover showers should clear out early Saturday morning and our next round of rain is set to move in late Sunday to Monday morning.

Today: A Few Clouds, Windy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: N 10-20G30
Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: N 10-15G20
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: N 5-15

Weather & Health 
Pollen: High (Juniper, Maple, Ash)
UV Index: 5 (Moderate)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low

