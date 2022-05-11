First Warning Forecast: Another cool, cloudy, and windy day. Rain and storms to end the week.

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Cloudy, cool, and windy with more tidal flooding. Rain chances will increase for the end of the week. Warming to the 70s and 80s this weekend.

An area of low pressure continues to linger off the Carolina coast, keeping us in the same pattern of clouds and strong winds. We will see mostly cloudy skies again today with some sunshine possible inland. A few showers are possible but most of the area will stay dry. It will continue to be very windy with NE winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30+ mph. We will see more tidal flooding today near our morning and our evening high tides, plus very rough surf and overwash on the Outer Banks.

Winds start to relax for the second half of the week, but rain chances will go up as the area of low pressure moves inland near Georgia. Expect mostly cloudy skies for Thursday with scattered showers. Highs will warm to the mid 60s with a NE wind at 10 to 20 and gusts to 25 mph. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms on Friday. Highs will warm to the mid 70s with east winds at 10 to 15 mph.

We will climb to the upper 70s on Saturday and the low 80s on Sunday, but rain chances continue. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms on Saturday. We will see more sunshine mix in for Sunday with a lower chance for showers/storms.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Windy. Highs near 60. Winds: NE 10-20 G30+

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: NE 10-20 G30

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: NE 10-20 G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Birch, Poplar)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

