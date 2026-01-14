Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Another cooldown and another chance of snow

Temperatures will be mild this afternoon, but another big cooldown comes at the end of the week. Spotty showers will be possible through the weekend.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Posted

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

There’s more clouds around today ahead of our next cold front. A light breeze out of the southwest is causing milder temperatures this afternoon in the upper 50s. Light spotty showers will linger throughout the day. As temperatures fall tonight, the rain transitions into a wintry mix Thursday morning.

Highs struggle to reach 40 degrees on Thursday. Skies clear out by the afternoon. The day will be breezy with winds gusting up to 25 mph.

We end the work week and begin the holiday weekend on a sunny note. Temperatures hover in the 40s and 50s. Another system brings cooler air on Sunday and a chance of snow showers Sunday night.

Let's connect on social media!
Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on X: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast