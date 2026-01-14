First Warning Forecast: Another cooldown and another chance of snow

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

There’s more clouds around today ahead of our next cold front. A light breeze out of the southwest is causing milder temperatures this afternoon in the upper 50s. Light spotty showers will linger throughout the day. As temperatures fall tonight, the rain transitions into a wintry mix Thursday morning.

Highs struggle to reach 40 degrees on Thursday. Skies clear out by the afternoon. The day will be breezy with winds gusting up to 25 mph.

We end the work week and begin the holiday weekend on a sunny note. Temperatures hover in the 40s and 50s. Another system brings cooler air on Sunday and a chance of snow showers Sunday night.

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

