First Warning Forecast: Another day in the 90s before Elsa impacts the area Thursday

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast:

Tonight, will feature mostly clear skies with muggy low temperatures in the low 70s.

Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week. Highs will climb to the mid 90s with an afternoon heat index near 100. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Tropical Storm Elsa will continue to move up the East Coast Wednesday before moving through our area Thursday. Expect rain, wind, and a risk for severe storms (including tornadoes). Most of the area will see 1” to 3” of rainfall, winds could gust to 30+ mph, and isolated tornadoes are possible. Scattered instances of flash/urban flooding are possible across much of the area.

We will be back to a summer-like pattern for Friday and the weekend. Highs will return to the upper 80 to low 90s. A “pop-up” shower or storm is possible each day with a mix of sun and clouds.