First Warning Forecast: Another day of heat, humidity, and a severe storm threat

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Excessive Heat Warning until 8 pm Tuesday for parts of eastern NC. Afternoon heat index values will 110+.

***Heat Advisory until 8 pm Tuesday for most of SE VA and parts of NE NC. Afternoon heat index values will reach 105 to 110.

Another day of extreme heat and humidity. Severe thunderstorm risk again today. A break from the heat and humidity starting Wednesday.

Today will look and feel a lot like yesterday. Highs will return to the mid 90s with an afternoon heat index 105 to 110. Scattered showers and storms will build in this afternoon to evening with another risk for severe weather. Localized flooding, damaging wind gusts, and isolated tornadoes are possible. The biggest storm chances will be 5 pm to 9 pm.

A break from the heat and humidity moves in on Wednesday. Temperatures will drop to the mid 80s with a heat index near 90. Expect partly cloudy skies with a scattered shower/storm possible.

Highs in the mid to upper 80s on Thursday with an afternoon heat index in the mid 90s. Expect partly cloudy skies with a scattered shower/storm possible. Rain chances will drop for Friday with highs near 90.



Today: Partly Cloudy, PM Storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, PM Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

A tropical wave is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms a few hundred miles WSW of the Cabo Verde Islands. Development, if any, of this system should be slow to occur while it moves across the central tropical Atlantic through the end of the week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (10%)

A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa tonight or early Wednesday. Some slow development of this system is possible late this week or over the weekend while it moves across the eastern Atlantic. Environmental conditions are expected to become unfavorable for development by early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (30%)

