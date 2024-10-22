First Warning Forecast: Another day of sunshine and 70s

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A sunny and warmer start to the week. Tracking a midweek cold front that will bring in cooler air.

Sunny skies again today with temperatures warming into the upper 70s, warmer than yesterday and above normal for this time of year.

WTKR News 3

Highs will return to the upper 70s Wednesday with a nice mix of sun and clouds.

A cold front is set to move through early Thursday. Rain chances will be slim, but cooler air will move in behind the front. Highs will drop to the upper 60s for Thursday and the wind will pick up.

We are tracking another (mostly) dry cold front this weekend. Highs will warm back into the 70s by Saturday then fall to the mid 60s on Sunday.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Oscar is moving toward the central and southeastern Bahamas. On the forecast track, the center of Oscar is expected to move near the southeastern and central Bahamas later today. Data from an Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds remain near 40 mph with higher gusts. Some gradual weakening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Oscar could degenerate to a post-tropical low by tonight.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

