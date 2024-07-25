First Warning Forecast: Another day with showers, storms, and a flooding threat

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Showers, storms, and a flooding risk today. Drying out, cooler, and less humid this weekend.

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with more showers and storms throughout the day. Strong to severe storms are possible and rain will be heavy at times, leading to localized flooding. Highs will only reach the low 80s today, but it will still be humid.

A cold front is set to move through on Friday, helping to reset our weather pattern. Scattered showers/storms are possible Friday with more sunshine starting to mix in. Highs will remain in the low 80s.

Get ready for a very nice weekend! Highs will settle in the mid 80s (a few degrees below normal for this time of year) with a dip in humidity. Look for partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Saturday and lots of sunshine on Sunday.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers & Storms. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Scattered Storms. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

