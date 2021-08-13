First Warning Forecast: Another extremely hot day, heat index 105-110

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:

Extreme heat to end the week… Highs will climb to the mid 90s today, more than 5 degrees above normal for this of year. A Heat Advisory is in effect until 7 PM for the entire area as today's heat index values soar between 105 and 110 degrees. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds and storms will be possible this evening (mainly inland and closer to I-95.) Storms will weaken as they move east and end around midnight.

Once the storms diminish, tonight will be another muggy night with partly cloudy skies and lows in mid 70s.

The chance for showers and storms will go up for the weekend as a cold front moves in. Expect clouds, showers, and storms to move in later Saturday (mainly Saturday night) and continue for Sunday. The cold front will drop temperatures from the low 90s on Saturday to the mid 80s on Sunday.

Moisture from Tropical Cyclone Fred will move northward next week, leading to continued rain and storm chances for our area into midweek. Highs will be noticeably cooler in the low 80s Monday and upper 70s Tuesday.