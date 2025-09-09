First Warning Forecast: Another gloomy day expected

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

This evening will remain cloudy along with breezy conditions. Winds will be out of the NE at 10-20 mph overnight, with a chance for showers increasing after midnight. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the upper 50s and 60s. Tidal flooding will be possible during the evening high tide, between 10 pm and 1 am.

Tomorrow will be another gloomy day with breezy conditions expected. Showers will be possible throughout the day, with a 40% chance of rain. Clouds will be in place all day with winds out of the N at 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times. Highs will reach only the low to mid 70s. Tidal flooding will be a concern again, with minor tidal flooding expected during the midday (11 am - 1 pm) and evening (12 am - 2 am) high tides. A coastal flood advisory is in effect for most of the area. It will be a poor beach/boating day, with surf heights of 3-6 feet expected alongside a high risk of rip currents.

On Thursday things will start to improve, with mostly cloudy skies and some isolated showers in the morning turning to partly cloudy and dry conditions in the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid 70s to near 80. Winds will be lighter, out of the NE at 5-15 mph. Friday will be a nice day with highs reaching the upper 70s to low 80s. We'll see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

This weekend will feature a mix of sun and clouds along with a chance of some showers, particularly for the Outer Banks on Sunday. Highs will stay below normal in the mid to upper 70s.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Still in the clear! No tropical activity is expected to develop over the next 7 days, a rare statement for early September. Tomorrow (September 10th) marks the climatological peak of hurricane season. The tropics will become more favorable for development by the second half of the month.

