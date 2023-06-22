First Warning Forecast: Another gloomy day, More rain to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

More showers and storms to end the week. Warming from the low 80s to near 90 degrees and still humid.

Watch out for areas of dense fog this morning. We will see cloudy skies again today with showers and storms mixed in throughout the day. Rain could be heavy at times. Highs will warm to the low 80s today, almost 10 degrees warmer than yesterday.

Another day with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers and storms Friday. It will be breezy and muggy with highs in the low 80s.

Some sunshine will try to mix in for the weekend, but we will still see scattered showers and storms mainly in the afternoons. Highs will warm to the mid 80s, closer to normal for this time of year.

Highs will climb to near 90 on Monday and it will feel more like the mid 90s with the humidity. We are tracking a cold front that will move through Tuesday to Wednesday. It will bring in another round of showers and storms but will finally reset our weather pattern.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: E/S 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms. Lows near 70. Winds: S 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: S 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Bret will approach the Leeward Islands today. On the forecast track, the center of Bret is expected to approach the Lesser Antilles today, move across the Lesser Antilles this evening and tonight, and then move west across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea Friday and Saturday. Bret is likely to dissipate over the central Caribbean Sea by Saturday night.

Tropical Depression Four forms in the central Atlantic. On the forecast track, the depression is expected to remain east of the northern Leeward Islands through the weekend. Some strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm in a day or so.

