First Warning Forecast: Another gloomy day, Several rounds of tidal flooding

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

An unsettled week with lots of clouds, scattered showers, and strong NE winds. Highs in the low to mid 70s all week.

Another gloomy day with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. Highs will struggle to reach 70 today, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. Strong NE winds will continue, triggering some tidal flooding during our high tides this morning and evening.

Expect more of the same for the rest of the work week as an area of low pressure lingers off the Mid-Atlantic coast. We will see mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and strong NE winds. The persistent NE winds will cause multiple rounds of tidal flooding. Highs will remain in the low to mid 70s.

Highs will stay in the mid 70s for the upcoming weekend. It will still be windy, but we should see a bit more sunshine mix in with a slightly lower rain chance.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs near 70. Winds: NE 10-20G25

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: NE 10-15G20

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: NE 10-15G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Philippe continues to drift WNW over the central Atlantic, moving closer to Puerto Rico by the weekend. Gradual weakening is forecast over the next several days.

Showers and thunderstorms continue to show signs of organization in association with an area of low pressure located roughly halfway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for development, and a tropical depression or storm is expected to form in the next day or so while the system moves WNW across the central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (90%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: High (90%)



