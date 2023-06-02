First Warning Forecast: Another gloomy morning, sunshine returns this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A step warmer, not as windy, and some sunshine to end the week. A few showers, temperatures swings, and winds ramping up this weekend.

Watch out for areas of fog again this morning. We will see mostly cloudy skies today with areas of drizzle and isolated showers. Look for some clearing later this afternoon to evening. Highs will reach the mid 70s late in the afternoon with lighter winds.

We will see a mix of clouds on Saturday (partly to mostly cloudy) with highs in the mid 70s. An isolated shower or storm is possible with bigger rain chances west of I-95. NE winds will gradually increase through the day (5-10 in the morning, 10-20 with gusts to 30 mph in the evening).

We will start with leftover clouds Sunday morning but should see more sunshine by midday. Highs will struggle to reach 70 and it will still be windy with NE winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph, especially in the morning.

Today: Mostly to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Isolated Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NE 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Oak, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

Tropical Depression Two is moving slowly south over the northeast Gulf of Mexico. Weakening is expected to begin later today, and the system is forecast to degenerate into a remnant low on Saturday near western Cuba.

