First Warning Forecast: Another hot and humid day, several storm chances ahead

First Warning Forecast:

Temperatures will warm to near 90 again today. With the humidity, it will feel more like the mid 90s. We will see a mix of clouds (partly to mostly cloudy) today with scattered showers and storms firing up this afternoon to early evening.

Highs will dip to the mid 80s Thursday and Friday, but it will still be humid. Scattered showers and storms are possible each day with a mix of clouds.

Cooler and less humid air will move in for the weekend. Highs will drop to the upper 70s and low 80s. We could still see leftover showers on Saturday, but rain chances will drop for Sunday.

