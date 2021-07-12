First Warning Forecast: Another hot day Tuesday, with Heat Index values 100+

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:

Tonight, will feature mostly clear skies with muggy low temperatures in the upper 70s.

Get ready for another hot one Tuesday. Highs will soar to the mid 90s with heat index values of 100-105. Conditions will be mostly dry with sunshine as high pressure hangs out over the area. We'll continue to keep a slight chance for a stray shower, but most locations will not see a drop of rain.

Wednesday will be another hot and humid day. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s with only a 20% chance of rain.

A little bit better chance to see a few afternoon storms by Thursday as high pressure weakens over the area. Temperatures will continue to trend in the low 90s. A spotty shower or storm will be possible to end the work week. Again, it will be a slight 20 percent chance.

Better chances to see some afternoon showers and storms by the weekend. Highs will warm to 90 on Saturday and we should slip into the upper 80s on Sunday.