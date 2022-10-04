First Warning Forecast: Another messy day with rain, wind, and flooding

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

The leftovers of Ian continue to churn off the Mid-Atlantic coast. We will see strong winds, rain, tidal flooding, and rough surf through Wednesday.

Another messy day with north to NW winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. These strong winds will trigger additional rounds of tidal flooding. Expect “minor” to “nuisance” level flooding near our morning (5 AM) and afternoon (5 PM) high tides. We will also see rough surf, beach erosion, and potential ocean overwash. Expect cloudy skies with showers throughout the day. Temperatures will linger in the mid 50s.

It will still be windy on Wednesday with NW winds at 10 to 20 and gust to 30 mph. Clouds will slowly start to break up and rain chances will gradually drop.

We will see major improvements for Thursday and Friday. Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Thursday with highs in the mid 70s and light winds. Highs will warm to the upper 70s on Friday with more sunshine.

A dry cold front will cool us down for the weekend. Expect highs in the mid 60s both days. We will see some extra clouds in the mix for Saturday as north winds kick up. Winds will relax and we’ll return to sunshine on Sunday.

Today: Showers, Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N/NW 10-20G30

Tonight: Showers, Windy. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: NW 10-20G25

Tomorrow: Showers, Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: NW 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Sagebrush)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

A broad low-pressure system located a few hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce a large area of showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear to be conducive for further development, and a tropical depression is likely to form in a day or two. Further development should become less likely late this week due to increasing upper-level winds. The system is forecast to move generally northwest over the eastern tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (70%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (80%)

A tropical wave located a few hundred miles east of the southern Windward Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some slow development of this system is possible during the next several days while the wave moves generally west at 15 to 20 mph, reaching the Windward Islands and the eastern Caribbean Sea by midweek and the western Caribbean over the weekend.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (30%)

