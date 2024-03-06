Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Another soggy day, More rain this weekend

Posted at 4:50 AM, Mar 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-06 04:50:37-05

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
A soggy midweek. Rain returns to start the weekend. Highs in the 50s and 60s.

Another soggy day. Expect overcast skies today with areas of fog and widespread rain. We could see another 1”+ of rainfall with higher totals near the coast. Highs will reach the low 60s today.

Showers will linger into Thursday morning, but we should see some clearing by the afternoon. Highs near 60 on Thursday.

We will dip back into the 50s to finish up the work week with a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Another round of rain is set to move in to start the weekend. Saturday is looking like another soggy day. Highs will linger in the low 60s. The wind will kick up this weekend, 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

Today: Cloudy, Rain. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: NE 5-10
Tonight: Cloudy, Showers. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: N 5-10
Tomorrow: AM Showers, PM Clearing. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: N 5-15

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Low (Juniper, Maple, Ash)
UV Index: 1 (Low)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low
 

