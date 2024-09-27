First Warning Forecast: Another soggy start to the upcoming work week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Conditions will be settling down this evening. Skies will be clearing as we head into the overnight.

Another mild start to the day Saturday with a bit more sunshine. Partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. Rain chances will be lower as well. Sunday will feature isolated showers with highs in the low 80s.

We'll likely get another push of moisture from the remnants of Helene Monday and Tuesday. After that, less humid, cooler and drier conditions return for the rest of the week.

9/27/24 Tropical Update

As of 5 pm:

Monitoring an area for potential development that could move into the Gulf. Isaac and Joyce are expected to move away from the U.S.

