First Warning Forecast: Another sunny and summer-like day

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another taste of summer… Highs will climb to the low 90s today, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. It will feel more like the mid 90s with building humidity. Expect mostly sunny skies today with a few clouds mixing in this afternoon.

Expect partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with an isolated shower possible. Highs will reach the upper 80s, but it will still feel like the low to mid 90s with the humidity.

Scattered showers and storms are possible for the end of the week as a cold front moves in and an area of low pressure builds along the coast. Highs will drop to the mid 80s but it will still be muggy, making it feel more like the upper 80s to low 90s.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows near 70. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Hurricane Nicholas makes landfall along the Texas coast. Nicholas is centered about 20 miles NE of Matagorda, Texas and moving NNE at 10 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Nicholas is expected to move slowly over southeastern Texas today and tonight, and over southwestern Louisiana on Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds remain near 75 mph with higher gusts. Weakening is expected during the next couple of days as Nicholas moves over land.

A tropical wave located just west of the African coast is showing signs of organization. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development of this disturbance over the next several days. A tropical depression is likely to form by the weekend while the system moves west at about 15 mph across the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (50%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (80%)

An area of low pressure is expected to form by midweek a couple of hundred miles north of the southeastern or central Bahamas as a tropical wave interacts with an upper-level trough. Some gradual development of this system is forecast, and a tropical depression could form later this week while the system moves NNW or north across the western Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (30%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (60%)

