First Warning Forecast: Another week of temperature variety

A range of temperatures this week from the 60s to 80s. Tracking showers for Thursday with a cold front.

A nice fall-like day to start the workweek. We will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s, near normal for this time of year.

Another warm-up for midweek. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s tomorrow with partly cloudy skies. Highs will climb to near 80 on Wednesday.

A cold front is set to move though the region on Thursday. We will see more clouds with scattered showers possible. Don’t expect a ton of rain, but it looks like our best chance for the week.

Cooler air will return behind the cold front. Highs will drop back to the upper 60s on Friday.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tropical Update

Potential Tropical Cyclone Eighteen is centered over the central Caribbean Sea. On the forecast track, the system is expected to move near Jamaica by late today and be near the Cayman Islands late Tuesday into Wednesday. The disturbance is expected to become a tropical storm today and it could be near hurricane intensity as it passes near the Cayman Islands in the northwestern Caribbean.

Tropical Storm Patty is located over the northeastern Atlantic and is forecast to move northeast toward Spain and Portugal. Weakening is expected over the next couple of days, and Patty is forecast to become post-tropical in the next day or so.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

