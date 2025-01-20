Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Arctic air settles in this week, snow possible for some

A blast of arctic air moves in Sunday night. Highs this week will only be in the 20s and 30s with snow possible for some.
Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

The coldest air we've seen so far this winter settles in late Sunday night.

Temperatures out the door Monday morning will be in the mid 20s. Highs will only be in the low 30s. A few clouds will be building in throughout the afternoon. Lows for the next several nights will be in the teens with highs in the 20s and 30s.

We have a slight chance to see snow mainly for our southern locations. While it won't be a ton of snow, the colder temperatures could lead to the precipitation being a more powdery consistency and adding to the totals.


