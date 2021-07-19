First Warning Forecast: Areas of fog developing overnight, warmer & drier Tuesday

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast:

Tonight, will feature mostly cloudy skies with areas of dense fog developing after midnight. Showers will be possible tonight, especially in North Carolina through early Tuesday morning.

It'll be noticeably warmer Tuesday. Highs will climb back to the upper 80s under mostly cloudy skies. We'll start the day with a few showers across North Carolina but dry out during the afternoon. More sunshine will break out starting Wednesday as highs climb back to the low 90s.

The rest of the work week looks mainly dry. Isolated storms will be possible on Saturday but doesn't look like it will be a washout. Expect highs in the upper 80s. A better chance for showers and storms on Sunday as a disturbance moves in. Highs will climb back to 90 degrees.