Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Back-to-back severe weather threats

A severe weather threat is in effect Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Damaging winds will be our primary concern all three days.
Thursday Afternoon Forecast
Posted
and last updated

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast
Most of the day remains dry but cloudy. We get a few thin spots in the clouds throughout the afternoon. Showers and storms roll in late tonight around midnight. A few showers linger into early Friday morning. Most locations will be dry by 9 am.

Another round of showers and storms will move through Friday evening. The timing of the storms will be between 6 pm and midnight. There is a level 2 out of 5 threat Friday with the primary threat being damaging winds.

Saturday starts out dry but storms move in during the afternoon. There is a level 1 threat in place area wide on Saturday. We're not expecting much rain Sunday with conditions trending drier early next week.

Let's connect on social media!
Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on X: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dream Home Giveaway