First Warning Forecast: Back-to-back severe weather threats

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Most of the day remains dry but cloudy. We get a few thin spots in the clouds throughout the afternoon. Showers and storms roll in late tonight around midnight. A few showers linger into early Friday morning. Most locations will be dry by 9 am.

Another round of showers and storms will move through Friday evening. The timing of the storms will be between 6 pm and midnight. There is a level 2 out of 5 threat Friday with the primary threat being damaging winds.

Saturday starts out dry but storms move in during the afternoon. There is a level 1 threat in place area wide on Saturday. We're not expecting much rain Sunday with conditions trending drier early next week.

