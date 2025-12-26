First Warning Forecast: Back-to-back shower chances, New Years forecast

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening, isolated showers pop up along the coast. Lows tonight will be in the low 40s underneath mostly cloudy skies.

Skies clear by Saturday morning revealing bright sunshine that lasts through much of the day. It will be breezy on Saturday with winds gusting to 30 mph. High temperatures this weekend will be in the low 50s. A few more clouds move in on Sunday ahead of our next cold front.

Scattered showers move in with the approaching cold front on Monday. Highs will be mild near 70 degrees. Drier conditions return by Tuesday. This New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day look to be mainly dry and cool.

