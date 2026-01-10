First Warning Forecast: Back to reality, temperatures fall next week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Warm and humid conditions continue this evening. Much cooler to start next week.

This evening, mostly cloudy conditions prevail. A few spotty showers will be possible through Sunday morning.

Sunday will be an upside-down day. The warmest air will come in the morning as temperatures fall throughout the day. We will start out in the 50s and 60s and land in the 40s by the afternoon. Skies clear throughout the day. Winds pick up once the rain clears out with gusts 35-40 mph possible.

Next week will be much cooler in the 40s and 50s. Another system moves through on Thursday bringing the possibility of a wintry mix.

