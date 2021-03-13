Back to reality with cooler temps and rain

First Warning Forecast:

Back to reality and the 50s on Saturday...

Feeling cooler since the cold front passed overnight into Saturday morning. Expect highs in the mid/upper 50s with partly sunny skies.

It's a 20-degree drop compared to the last several days when highs reached the mid 70s.

A sunny Sunday is coming up tomorrow with slightly warmer highs in the mid 60s. More clouds late Sunday and significantly colder overnight Sunday into Monday with sunrise temperatures near freezing.

Monday will be the coldest day of the week with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-40s. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Tuesday. Additional showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday along with warmer temperatures in the 60s!