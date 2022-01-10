First Warning Forecast: Back to sunshine, but much colder

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Get ready for a chilly week… Temperatures will fall from the 50s to 40s to 30s this morning. It will still be windy this morning with north winds at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph. Clouds will clear out through midday, and we will see mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Temperatures will struggle to reach the 40s this afternoon, but the wind will start to relax.

Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week. Temperatures will start in the 20s tomorrow morning with wind chill values in the teens. We will see lots of sunshine tomorrow, but temperatures will struggle to break the freezing point. Expect wind chill values in the 20s by the afternoon.

Sunshine will continue for Wednesday, and we will warm to the mid 40s, still about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year. More clouds will mix in for Thursday with a spotty shower possible. Highs will reach the upper 40s. Expect partly cloudy skies and mid 40s on Friday.

Today: Clearing Skies, Windy. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: N/NW 10-20G30

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds: NW 10-15

Tomorrow: Sunny, Cold, Breezy. Highs in the low 30s. Winds: N 10-15

