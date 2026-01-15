First Warning Forecast: Back to sunshine, colder, and windy today, Snow chance this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Much colder and windy today. Sunny and chilly to end the week. Another temperature swing this weekend. Tracking rain/snow for Sunday.

Look for clearing skies this morning with sunshine through the afternoon. Temperatures will linger in the low 40s to upper 30s today. It will be windy today with gusts of 20 to 30 mph. Wind chill values will drop into the teens overnight.

Expect sunshine on Friday, but still chilly with highs in the low 40s. It will still be breezy but not as gusty as today.

Get ready for another temperature swing this weekend. Highs will warm to the upper 50s on Saturday, then drop to the low 40s on Sunday. Expect partly cloudy skies with spotty showers on Saturday as a cold front moves through. We could see rain/snow showers on Sunday as an area of low pressure tracks up the East Coast. The exact path of the low will determine what type of precipitation and how much accumulation we see.

Today: Clearing Skies, Windy. Temperatures near 40. Winds: NW 10-20G30

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds: W 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: W 10-15

