First Warning Forecast: Back to sunshine today, Another rain chance tonight

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Nice mix of sun and clouds today, showers return tonight. Cooler for midweek, warming up for the weekend.

A step cooler today with highs in the upper 60s. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies during the day and not as windy as yesterday. Scattered showers will move in tonight after 6 pm.

Expect partly cloudy skies tomorrow with a leftover stray shower possible. Highs will dip to near 60. Highs will struggle to reach the 60s on Thursday, but it will be sunny.

Friday looks like the nicest days this week. We will see mostly sunny skies with highs warming to the low 70s. Even warmer temperatures are set to move in this weekend. Rain returns to kick off next week.

Today: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: W 5-10
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: NW 5-10
Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds. Highs near 60. Winds: NW 5-10

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Birch, Sycamore)
UV Index: 6 (Medium)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low

