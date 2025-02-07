First Warning Forecast: Back to sunshine today, Showers return for Saturday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Clearing skies today but rain returns on Saturday. Another big temperature swing this weekend. A cold stretch and several rain chances next week.

After a round of showers and storms early this morning, look for clearing skies this morning to midday. We will see mostly sunny skies this afternoon with highs near 60.

Get ready for another big temperature swing this weekend. Highs will drop to the mid 40s on Saturday then jump to the upper 50s on Sunday. Expect clouds and showers on Saturday, some sleet could mix in for some locations on the Peninsulas and Eastern Shore. We will see more sunshine on Sunday.

A chilly a soggy weather pattern locks in for next week. Expect mostly cloudy skies with showers Monday through Thursday. Some sleet/snow could mix in, but most of the area will just see rain. Highs will linger in the 40s to start the week and inch into the 50s to end the week.

Today: Clearing Skies. Highs near 60. Winds: NW/NE 5-10

Tonight: Building Clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: E 5-10

