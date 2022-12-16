First Warning Forecast: Back to sunshine today, Sunny but chilly this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A mostly sunny but chilly weekend. The cold and dry trend continues for early next week. Next big weather system moving in on Thursday.

Clouds will continue to clear out this morning. We will see mostly sunny skies today with a few extra clouds mixing in. It will still be breezy with west winds at 10 to 15 mph. Highs will reach the mid 50s, near normal for this time of year.

WTKR News 3

It will be sunny but chilly this weekend. Highs will drop to near 50 on Saturday and into the mid 40s on Sunday. Overnight lows will fall into the 30s and 20s. It will still be a bit breezy this weekend with west to northwest winds at 5 to 15 mph.

WTKR News 3

The cold stretch will continue for the start of next week with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the 30s, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Our next round of rain is set to move in on Thursday. It is worth keeping a close eye on this system because we could see some snow mix in for Thursday to Friday of next week. It’s WAY too early for specifics, but consider this your first warning, early heads up.

WTKR News 3

Today: A Few Clouds, Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: W 10-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Breezy. Highs near 50. Winds: W 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

