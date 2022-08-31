First Warning Forecast: Back to sunshine with falling humidity

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Slightly cooler with lower humidity for the second half of the week. Slim rain chances this weekend. Showers and storms return for Labor Day.

Still warm today but with falling humidity. Highs will reach the upper 80s today, but it won’t feel as muggy as yesterday. Leftover clouds will clear out this morning with mostly sunny skies this afternoon.

WTKR News 3

Thursday may be the most comfortable day of the week. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s with even lower humidity. Expect a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s for Friday and the weekend. Some extra clouds will build in, but rain chances will be relatively low. Showers and storms are set to return on Labor Day with an approaching cold front.

WTKR News 3

Today: A Few Clouds, Falling Humidity. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: NW 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows near 70. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with an area of low pressure located several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles has continued to increase and become more concentrated overnight. However, recent satellite wind data indicate that the circulation remains elongated and lacks a well-defined center. Although environmental conditions are only marginally conducive, additional gradual development of this system is expected and a tropical depression is likely to form within the next couple of days. The disturbance is forecast to move slowly toward the WNW, toward the adjacent waters of the northern Leeward Islands.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (60%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (80%)

A broad area of low pressure located between the west coast of Africa and the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some gradual development is possible, and the system could become a short-lived tropical depression over the far eastern Atlantic during the next couple of days. By late this week, environmental conditions are forecast to become increasingly unfavorable for further development.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (40%)

An area of low pressure is expected to form within the next day or so along a decaying frontal zone over the central subtropical Atlantic. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for some gradual development thereafter, and a tropical or subtropical depression could form later this week while the system drifts generally east.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (30%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (50%)

WTKR News 3

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

